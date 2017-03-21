Letters to the Editor

March 21, 2017 7:37 PM

Politics is not governance

It is imperative that Congress exact good governance by fully investigating the inappropriate actions and behaviors taken by all members of the Trump administration. Don’t play politics by lining up along party lines with Democrats calling for a full investigation and Republicans looking the other way.

Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn’s contact with the Russian ambassador was not only unethical but dangerous. Sen. Rand Paul, for one, is saying that he has too many other things to focus on, rather than spending time investigating missteps taken by people “in our own party.” This is politics and not good governance.

Steve DeWitt

Edgewood

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The first restaurant opens at The Summit at Fritz Farm

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos