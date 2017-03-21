Party of Trump thriving

The Party of Trump is becoming a reality, given the behavior of the Democrats at President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress. For the widow of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens to know he gave his life to protect these deadbeats is very sad.
Steve Beshear should have stayed under his desk rather than go on national TV and lie about his accomplishments while serving as governor of Kentucky. Maybe he can explain why Gov. Matt Bevin hired an Indiana law firm to investigate Beshear’s administration for “pay to play.”
Maybe Beshear can explain why Kentucky has a debt of more than $38 billion, unemployment at 99,000 with a population of 4,433,641. Why are 630,000 on food stamps?
The Democrats have the same old leadership with Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer. Wouldn’t you think they would get a clue after losing the 2016 election?
Betty Dobson
Glendale
