The nightmare is real

President Donald Trump says the news outlets report fake news. Therefore, Trump is a fake president. It also means:
Sen. Mitch McConnell is not evil. Sen. Rand Paul is not stupid. Sen. Andy Barr is not dumb. Gov. Matt Bevin is not all of those things.
If indeed the media are reporting fake news, then those four men above are exonerated from stripping health care from 500,000 Kentuckians; polluting the waterways with coal waste; destroying our roads and endangering Kentuckians by allowing heavy overweight trucks on our highways; and denying health care to women.
What a nightmare.
James Rodgers
Lexington
