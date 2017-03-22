Trump’s paranoid rants

President Donald Trump’s recent tweeting rant has nothing to do with wiretapping or Russia.
It is merely Captain Queeg of “The Caine Mutiny” once more paranoidly rattling his steel balls, mumbling: “Ahh, but the strawberries ... that’s where I had them ... I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt and with geometric logic that a duplicate key to the wardroom icebox did exist.”
It’s time that every news agency, every politician and every private citizen defied factionalism and summoned up their courage, integrity and patriotism to call a lie a lie and to call crazy crazy.
Charles Edward Pogue
Georgetown
