Separate news, opinion

I am puzzled how the Feb. 16 item “Watch these Republican spoilers, who are starting to block Trump in Congress” is in the Latest News section, not the Opinion section on Kentucky.com.
The facts about each legislator may be accurate, but the headline and first sentence reflect the reporter’s and headline writer’s judgment, not facts.
A spoiler is someone who undercuts the leader in a race or competition. Congress and the executive branch are equal members of our three-part government. Check the Constitution. Google “checks and balances.”
And the item’s first sentence implies the purpose of the GOP majority in Congress is to smooth the legislative path for (Trump’s) first two years.
Their constituents think they elected representatives of their own interests, which do not always match the president’s. How about a little more careful editing and less opinion-as-news?
Walter Pond
Harrodsburg
