Lessons learned from afar

I was born in the University of Kentucky hospital and lived in Lexington for 35 years.
As a Wildcat fan, I listened to Coach Rick Pitino’s Bambinos on the radio in the garage when games couldn’t be televised live in the 1990s. I am proud to be from Kentucky.
Four years ago, I moved to Oregon, and four myths I held once are now shattered.
First, the Northwest is 99 percent the same as Kentucky. Good people in small towns, vibrant diversity in big cities — each blind to the other. I previously thought Oregon was another country.
Second, hipsters have been blind to small towns. I had thought that big cities were leading the way to social progress, but most are about as self-loving as we Kentuckians. It is human nature.
Third, veterans fight for freedom here and abroad, no matter which politician is in power. I previously thought veterans rested on their heels when they got home, but I was sadly misguided. God bless our veterans, the toughest people in the world.
Fourth, those who do not fight with guns have a sacred duty to fight at home to provide what veterans are fighting for: tolerance, science, humanity, justice, health, education, kindness. It requires organization and the courage to fail many times.
I just got my enlistment papers, and we will win.
Daniel Neill
Hillsboro, Ore.
