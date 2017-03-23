Tighten immigration laws

College professor Roger Guffey’s Feb. 25 commentary is correct in naming many immigrants who went on to be recognized for their worthy achievements. However, none of those named entered this country in violation of the laws of the United States.
I have heard no instance of President Donald Trump suggesting that legal immigrants be deported.
Political bias can be stated in many ways. Our immigration policies are in need of revision now. If made realistic, good immigrants would not have to enter illegally.
John Mitchell
Lexington
