Kudos to Boys Sweet 16

A big thank you and congratulations to the Kentucky High School Athletics Association and its commissioner, Julian Tackett, for the outstanding success of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena March 15-19.
There are too many on staff at the KHSAA to mention each name, but under Tackett’s leadership, they knocked it out of the park, as they do each year. Also, there were hundreds of volunteers who contributed to make this tournament so great.
I had the honor of serving on the Board of Control many years ago, so I have some idea of how much work and effort are put forth to cause this tournament to be such a success. The young men who participated in the games, the cheerleaders in the end zones and the support of the fans who travel to the tournament add so much to make this truly “The Greatest Show in Hoops.”
The sportsmanship displayed at the games was indicative of the many life lessons these young people experience and from which they learn valuable lessons. Those of us who support the tournament certainly appreciated the organization and execution of all things connected with the five-day event.
Sam W. Chandler
Shelbyville
