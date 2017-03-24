East End neighborhood needs leadership

Who are the leaders of the East End community?
I am not hearing their voices or seeing their presence. Instead, there are great divides: black against whites and blacks against each other; citizens against police or police profiling certain citizens; elderly who are fearful and youth instilling fear; residents who complain about everything or those who just don’t care about much of anything.
I sometimes hear loud voices that are deceptive. I see so-called leaders who are serving their own egos and promoting personal agendas.
Change is coming to this diverse and historic community. A resident can either be a hater or a voice of reason and civility with a vision of what might be for the greater good. We need front-line leaders walking the streets every day, with grass-roots efforts toward positive change and progress.
We need someone who not only marches to a different drummer but can also teach others the beat, to work in harmony for the best interests of this struggling neighborhood on the verge of revitalization.
It only takes one; others will follow. As a reluctant community activist, I challenge others to start the movement or join the march. Lead, follow or get out of the way.
Billie Mallory
Lexington
