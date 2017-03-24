Barr wrong on health care

Congressman Andy Barr supported the failed American Health Care Act, which would have hurt so many Kentuckians.
If House Republicans like Barr had gotten their way, many people who now have access to affordable health care would have lost insurance and access. That would have done great harm in a state where the poverty rate is high and the overall physical health ranks among the worst in the country.
The loss of coal jobs due to cheaper natural gas has exacerbated the problem. Many miners whose work made them sick are now unemployed, and the proposed changes to our country’s health care laws will take any chance of decent health care out of their reach.
No one denies the current health care situation has problems. But appropriate corrections should never come in the form of making care less accessible, less affordable and less humane.
When did we become a country that will make our poorest and sickest populations become even poorer and sicker? And why is Barr making such terrible decisions that so adversely affect his home state and district?
Melissa Bane Sevier
Versailles
Comments