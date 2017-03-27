Letters on UK animal testing

No need to kill lab dogs
I was heartbroken to read the March 19 article about the young beagles at the University of Kentucky and to read that these beagles would be euthanized.
One of the lab animal technical supervisors stated, “They give us their whole selves for the improvement of health for all of us.” Are you kidding me? What a self-centered human viewpoint. These animals do not choose to give themselves to a room with no windows and lab experiments over a field with a nice swimming hole surrounded by their playmates.
I did contact the Beagle Freedom Project that takes animals that laboratories have used and abused and gives them much love and a better atmosphere in their final days. The organization responded in kind and would gladly accept these animals to rehabilitate and re-home and will be sending a letter to UK.
As the owner of a beautiful black lab who is a registered therapy dog that I take to nursing homes to cheer up sad people, the only “lab” experiment this lab will ever participate in is food tasting.
Dakato Kodey
Lexington
UK scientists and karma
I thank the Herald-Leader for placing the beautiful puppy picture on the March 19 front page and then informing me that a mad scientist would most likely be euthanizing the puppies.
Is there still funding available for other scientific projects? I would like to do a study of what happens when a dog lover with an Irish temper meets a University of Kentucky mad scientist behind closed doors. This would be very educational, and the scientists would not only be able to create a ledger on karma but also be able to tell their fellow scientists what karma feels like. Also I will be passing this article joyfully on to PETA.
Andrew Jackson Miner
Lexington
Don’t support animal torture
If you are a financial contributor to the University of Kentucky, you are donating to the abuse and possible torture of animals. The March 19 Herald-Leader reported that UK does testing on animals in its labs. Then, after UK is done with whatever cruel and inhumane testing it subjects the animals to, it either kills them or sends them to another lab for more tests. Why would UK kill them? Why not let them have a normal life after all the torture they endure?
Marsha Dance
Berry
