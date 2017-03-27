Letters: Save Peoples Bank

Building should be saved
Another year has passed, and once again the Peoples Bank project finds itself in dire straits. This is a significant piece of architecture. Its glazed aqua bricks make it especially pleasing to the eye. It should be saved.
It’s hard to understand that a community as prosperous as Lexington cannot muster the resources to save this landmark. If it were related to basketball or horse racing, no expense would be spared. Let’s get our priorities in line with what lasts and what matters.
Last year, I submitted a letter proposing that the building be relocated to the street level of the CentrePointe project as a welcome center or events venue. CentrePointe is finally rising to street level. Can’t the powers-that-be make this happen?
This lovely building does not deserve to be shoved to the edge of a Rupp Arena parking lot.
Please listen to a plea for some sanity in this era of chaos.
Dominic Martina
Lexington
Old bank an opportunity
A recent letter in the Herald-Leader stated that the mid-century modern Peoples Bank building should be torn down. We forget, however, that downtown Lexington is very lucky to have any of the very old buildings because again and again business forces wanted to junk much of the old city.
Just because something makes good business sense doesn’t make it right. Value means many things to many people, and cultural value can also have a strong economic value if one tries hard enough to find it.
Most progressive cities such as Beverly Hills or Palm Springs, Calif., would die to have a building like this one. Today, with the asbestos gone, it would make a perfect restaurant and art gallery where it stands.
Yes, the land upon which the building rests is worth many millions in combination with a larger project. It really is surprising that the developer wouldn’t jump at an opportunity to pay to move the building out of pocket.
Also, might the horrible parking garage next door be moved to the basement at CentrePointe by decree of the city planning commission and by demand of the majority of the people of Lexington?
Ken C. Arnold
Lexington
