Glitch in school volunteer appeal

I am a retiree who spent decades teaching in P-12 schools and colleges of education. A product of the 1960s, I want to give back to the community.
When Superintendent Manny Caulk was quoted in the Herald-Leader in early February encouraging residents to volunteer time at schools, I completed a school volunteer application. Within days, I received notification that I was approved by Fayette County Public Schools to volunteer. The letter told me to identify a school, but no one bothered to inquire about my professional background or strengths.
I scanned Lexington’s elementaries and chose one with a culturally rich student population. I called the district and asked to be placed on that school’s list. When I called the school, the staff person said my name was not on the list. She promised to call the district office to inquire about this discrepancy. Days passed, but no one called.
I wrote to the superintendent relaying my experiences. He, too, has not called.
The superintendent believes volunteers are a good idea; I believe a more professional approach when vetting potential volunteers is also good for the school system.
Jesus Garcia
Lexington
