In a recent interview, Sen. Mitch McConnell expressed a “high level of satisfaction” with the new Trump administration. So I was wondering just what part of the administration McConnell is satisfied with. Perhaps it’s the number of bold-faced lies President Donald Trump delivers. Perhaps it’s the issuance of a hastily concocted, inadequately vetted and entirely illegal executive order that banned travel by residents of seven primarily Muslim countries and which resulted in chaos and worldwide condemnation of our country.
Doubtless, McConnell was highly satisfied with the confirmation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a man with a commitment to racial justice so dubious that his earlier appointment to become a federal judge was blocked. Perhaps McConnell is satisfied with the confirmation of Betsy DeVos, who is so incompetent, to be the secretary of education that two Republican senators voted against her. Perhaps McConnell is highly satisfied with Trump using the White House to try to bully retailers into not dropping his daughter’s clothing line from their stores.
For McConnell these are mere trifles because the main issue, as he said in his interview, is that party unity was maintained. Really. Kentucky deserves better than McConnell.
Peter Hardy
Lexington
