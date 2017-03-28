So-called frustration

I am a so-called citizen of a so-called democracy. I received a so-called education where I learned about my country’s so-called Constitution and my so-called civic responsibilities. I served in our so-called military where I swore an oath to protect and defend that Constitution. I pay so-called taxes to fulfill those civic responsibilities. I read so-called newspapers to distinguish so-called fact from so-called fiction. I participate in my country’s so-called elections and cast so-called votes to elect so-called representatives of the so-called people to work on our behalf.
So call me.
Call me naive, call me foolish, call me nostalgic, call me American. Call me and explain how my country fell under the shadow of a so-called man who never did any of the things expected of a so-called citizen.
Steve Stahlman
Lexington
