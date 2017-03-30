GOP should face facts

In these times of alternate facts, fake news and outright lies, it is important to establish some actual facts: The Republican Party has for years been suppressing voter turnout and participation with gerrymandering, voter challenges and negative campaigning.
George W. Bush lost the popular vote to Al Gore. Donald Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. Voter turnout was the lowest in decades. Matt Bevin won the governorship with one of the lowest turnouts in Kentucky history.
Republicans depend on religious conservatives to win elections, while the country is becoming more secular. The GOP says it cares about working people, but its policies support corporate interests only. It claims Lincoln but opposes equal opportunity and civil rights. It says it believes in personal freedom but would restrict women from making personal health choices.
The GOP says it supports bipartisanship but refuses to compromise, creating gridlock in Washington. The party does not represent the majority opinion on the environment, the economy, financial regulation, taxes, personal freedom and social justice. The GOP refuses to respond to constituents. It knows it has lost the contest of ideas in the free market of public opinion.
The Republican Party has embraced servitude to the rich and powerful.
Thomas Martin
Lexington
