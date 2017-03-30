GOP should face facts

0:24 Horse trailer rolls after accident Pause

1:24 Gov. Bevin speaks out against child abuse

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat

2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit'

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors