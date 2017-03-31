McConnell doesn’t listen

After attending the large protest march in Anderson County on Feb. 21, it was clear to all of us outside of the chain-link fence, heavily guarded by police, that our voices would not be heard by Sen. Mitch McConnell, who was speaking inside. The event was covered by our hometown newspaper with a subtle, but clearly unfavorable tone, even though about 1,000 very vocal protesters were peaceful and law-abiding. We thanked the police afterward.
McConnell has backed President Donald Trump 100 percent. What comes out of our unstable command-in-chief’s mouth can easily be fact-checked as mostly lies. His speech to Congress offered nothing new, though it was toned down and well rehearsed. What we heard that night does not match the Trump who tweets insults, threatens and brags. He is a national embarrassment.
McConnell came to Lawrenceburg; we reached out, but we were shut out. The luxury black SUVs blew past our protest lines. The inbox on his office answering machine is full. His condescending remarks, “Winners make policy; losers go home” and “I hope you feel better,” do not bode well for us.
Joan Burke
Lawrenceburg
