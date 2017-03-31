Electronics ban doesn’t fly

So now our president is enacting new travel restrictions from select Middle Eastern countries. Any electronic device larger than a cell phone must be placed in checked baggage. So how is this to prevent a dedicated person from blowing up an airplane? A timed major explosion in a cargo hold over the Atlantic Ocean can be just as damaging as a major explosion in the passenger cabin, right?
Are the new electronics restrictions based on solid intelligence, or are the new electronics restrictions a Michael Bannon scare tactic that supports the president’s attempts to religiously discriminate against Muslim travelers coming to the United States from the Middle East?
Given the president’s and his team’s propensity for making up things that sound good, we don’t really know, do we?
And why is the “ban” not being immediately implemented? If there is a real danger, why did the president give everyone several days to adjust? Are we dealing with fact here, or are we dealing with fiction? Confirmed past presidential lies sadly have destroyed current credibility and trust. Sad.
Gene Lockhart
Lexington
