Little freedom in health care

The Herald-Leader’s March 21 editorial, “Don’t fall for Republican quackery,” presents a worthy list but misses the biggest misnomer that is bandied about: “the free market.”
There is no real freedom of choice because of the monopolistic conditions created through lengthy drug patents, limited health-care providers, exclusive networks and a shortage of doctors and other health-sector personnel. The options that may exist are heavily constrained by insurers, employers, doctors, medical groups, drug manufactures and other administrators. Last, and most important, is the fleeting consideration for the many who economically have no choice regardless of need.
Vincent Smith
Lexington
