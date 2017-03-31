Trump’s war on Appalachia

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green Pause

2:10 Watch UK recruits at McDonald's All-American practice

2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit'

3:05 House on defensive progress

1:55 Ouita Michel and Josh Smouse talk about Honeywood

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors