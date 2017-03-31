Letters to the Editor

March 31, 2017 6:41 PM

Peril in Frankfort

The new majority in Frankfort has done everything in its power to decide how you and your family should live. They have dismantled boards and commissions. They have rushed to pass bills with limited debate. They have placed themselves between unions and their members, patients and their doctors, schools and their students, locally elected politicians and their constituents.

It is almost like there is a playbook to attack the working men and women of the commonwealth. Now they want to consolidate their nefarious powers by reducing the checks and balances.

Our forefathers went to great lengths to make sure it was a government of the people, for the people and by the people. My father always told me, “Be careful what you ask for, you might get it.”

John E. Morrison Jr.

Louisville

