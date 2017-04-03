More guidance needed on hearing aids

Given the number of prominent advertisements in our newspapers for hearing aids, this must be an ever-expanding market, especially with our aging population. One ad that occasionally appears in the Herald-Leader says: “Wanted — 30 grandparents that want to hear their grandchildren.” A wag might conclude that there are some grandparents who do not want to hear their grandchildren.
But the multitude of devices available and the wide range of costs suggest a need for more readily obtainable information and guidance for consumers. It is common for people to have hearing aids installed and then resist using them. The public would welcome the introduction to hearing maintenance services offered independently of (but in conjunction with) the industry.
William Poole
Lexington
