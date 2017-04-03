Dead kids, cops work of liberals

There was a time when the Lexington Herald-Leader was fair. It’s not anymore. It’s fake, misleading, false. Now all it does is carry water for liberals like Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer. The paper is only about two pages and loaded with liberal trash from New York and Washington.
Liberals are responsible for the dead kids and police officers on the streets, and for a lot of ignorance in Kentucky that is filtered and spoon-fed liberal garbage. Let’s stop murdering our police and kids.
Leonard Slavin
Monticello
