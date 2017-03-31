Ware’s Wildcat was missed

March Madness is not the same here in the Bluegrass without the clever illustrations of Chris Ware gracing the Herald-Leader coverage of the NCAA tournament.
In past years, I have scanned the clever illustrations to email to fans of Big Blue Nation who have moved out of state so they can share in the ups and downs of the tournament. The Cats made it to the Elite 8 this year and with no sign of Ware's Wildcat lording it over the other mascots.
Such a shame to witness the end of yet another Bluegrass tradition. Printing the paper in Louisville is one thing, and limiting coverage to save money is another consideration, but squandering the talents of such a gifted artist is a shame. It’s one of those hometown perks that exist only here in Lexington.
Big Blue Nation misses Ware. Bring back his Cat.
Margaret Foster
Lexington
