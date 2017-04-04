Bevin signs license to kill, making it harder to sue for malpractice

The medical industry kills 250,000 to 500,000 people annually, and that is probably a very conservative number. These deaths are caused by medical mistakes, doctor malpractice, medication errors and hospital-acquired infections. This does not count the many more millions of patients who are maimed, disabled or chronically sickened.
Gov. Matt Bevin signed into law Senate Bill 4, which would create medical review panels, comprised of medical doctors, to decide the merits of malpractice and neglect claims before they could proceed as lawsuits. Gee, doctors deciding whether other doctors should be sued. Wonder what the majority of those decisions will be?
The white-coat line of defense is already nearly impenetrable to a person injured by the medical profession. The notion that there are many frivolous malpractice lawsuits driving up health care costs is a giant myth, perpetrated by the very medical industry that is killing, maiming and disabling at a rate that, were it happening in any other industry, would be causing widespread panic and furious action to rectify it.
The medical industry generates billions of dollars — much of it from unnecessary treatments and re-treating its own mistakes. Bevin and his loyal army of political corporatists are now ensuring that the medical industry can practice its brand of savagery with minimal liability.
Nina P. Riedmiller
Lexington
Comments