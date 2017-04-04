Miners wrongly maligned

A March 9 letter compared coal miners to prostitutes. The writer singles out coal miners and vilifies the very activity that was the foundation of this country’s and every other industrialized nation’s modern society. The quality of life the writer enjoys and the longevity that has been reached by people in this country is in large part due to the work and sacrifices of miners. Sure, there are problems with mining, just as there are with every other human activity. I would challenge the writer to tour reclaimed mine sites that will become the economic backbone of the Appalachian region and have provided a resurgence of wildlife.
All I can say is God bless him and that I hope the fiercely proud coal miners of Kentucky will forgive him.
J.S. Gardner
Lexington
