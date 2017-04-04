No to Ball Homes threat to wildlife

The land in the proposed Squires Road development once belonged to Julia Squires. That portion of land was in the family for more than 100 years and was intended to be a wildlife preserve. Her great-niece told me that years ago Squires turned down Ball Homes’ offer to buy the property for residential development. She would turn over in her grave knowing that Ball Homes, which now has an option to buy it from Kentucky American Water, could soon get its way.
For more than 100 years, wildlife has lived here; who is Ball Homes to take that away?
I attended the Planning Commission meeting, hoping to speak, but the commission never gave us a chance. We were there for four to five hours; most of us had to stand and watch the proceedings on a small TV with poor reception. What gives Ball Homes the right to a zone change?
I beg the commission to reconsider this proposal. Please consider the wildlife living there the most.
The water company appears to have started on water mains for the development, and the Urban County Council has hasn’t even voted yet. Are we missing something?
Christina Ford
