Barr works hard

With all the great changes happening around our state and country, it’s nice to see some things remain the same. While dealing with a multitude of issues in Washington, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr still makes sure to keep in touch with Kentucky and takes the time to understand what we see as important to ourselves and our families. He continues to hold town halls and office hours in the counties in his area.
The accessibility of a congressman is vital to serving the needs of us back home, and Barr does not go to work without our feedback. I recently attended a town hall where Barr was not only very knowledgeable about the facts surrounding different issues and legislation under study, but was also very interested in those who might have another opinion on a given subject. He took extra time to answer questions to make sure many folks’ views were heard.
There are lots of people out there in various elected offices, but Barr is someone I have seen firsthand take his job seriously and truly represent the good folks of Kentucky from across the spectrum. I thank Barr for working hard for all of us.
Bill Marshall
Midway
