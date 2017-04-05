Fight utility rate increase

Less than two years ago, Kentucky Utilities and LG&E asked the state Public Service Commission to increase our base rates, and the PSC ruled in favor of the customers, limiting the amount of the increase. Now the utility companies are trying again to raise our base rate.
Raising the base rate will put undue burden on ratepayers and undermine the burgeoning solar industry in Kentucky. A major incentive for investing in renewable energy and energy-efficiency upgrades for your home is the money savings you get from reducing consumption. This rate increase will take away our personal choice in how we power our homes.
Because I am a customer who cares about conserving energy for environmental and economic reasons, this rate increase will hurt my family. Even if I am able to reduce my electricity usage, it won’t significantly lower my electricity bill.
Join me in calling on the PSC to reject KU’s and LG&E’s regressive proposal to increase our bills and penalize people who save energy.
Cara Cooper
Lexington
