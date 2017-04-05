Bevin slapped every school employee, says Berea school board member

I read recently that Gov. Matt Bevin told the House Education Committee in support of charter schools that “the time has come for this legislation to pass in Kentucky.” He has every right to this opinion as a citizen of this nation, but citizens who disagree with him have just as much right to their opinions. Then he was quoted as saying that he is “personally disgusted by the fact that people who oppose this so adamantly continue at every turn to be passionate … about power, about money, about transfer of dollars; it’s not about the students to any of those opposing this bill.”
I find this offensive, and every public school administrator, teacher, cook, custodian should also be offended. I have spent 41 years in public education, 31 of them in the classroom. It was always about the students. As a school board member, it is still about the students. I am certain that every other public school employee, including the secretaries, cooks, custodians and any other support staff would say that it is about the students. Bevin slapped every Kentucky school employee in the face with this statement.
And I have not heard any research cited to support the success of charter schools. If the research exists where is it? Please give us chapter and verse.
Will Bondurant
Berea
