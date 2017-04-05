Republicans enable greed

If you want to know who bought the Republicans’ control of this country, read the book “Dark Money” by Jane Mayer. It exposes the Koch brothers and other billionaires and companies that donate millions of dollars to defeat all Democrats, as the Olin company, WalMart, ExxonMobil, Home Depot and others did in 2012. Koch Industries is among the top producers of toxic waste in the country, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
All these companies hate any regulation, and with Donald Trump in the White House, they have their boy. Trump is trying to gut the EPA, which protects our air and water. The companies’ greed will destroy this country if they aren’t stopped, and Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Republicans will help them instead of putting country first. They put profit above everything.
House Speaker Paul Ryan’s so-called replacement for the Affordable Care Act would benefit only insurance companies and take away the health insurance of at least 12 million poor people and children.
If the Republicans keep control and Trump isn’t impeached, this country is going down the drain.
Joe Burchard
Paducah
