Rand Paul curiously incurious

On the GOP-friendly radio show “Kilmeade and Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul had this to say: “I just don’t think it’s useful to be doing investigation after investigation, particularly of your own party. We’ll never even get started with doing the things we need to do, like repealing Obamacare, if we’re spending our whole time having Republicans investigate Republicans. I think it makes no sense.”
Presumably, that means Paul thinks congressional investigations aren’t meant to discover wrongdoing, as was the case in the bipartisan Watergate and Iran/Contra hearings, but as politicized weapons to use against your opponents (Benghazi). In other words, any voters who want to see a true investigation into whether the Trump administration is in bed with our Russian enemy needs to vote for Democrats in 2018. After all, to quote Paul, trusting congressional Republicans to put principle and American security over party clearly makes no sense.
Ivonne Rovira
Louisville
