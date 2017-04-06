Letters to the Editor

April 6, 2017 4:32 PM

Remedy for Congress

It seems that our U.S. representatives and senators don’t have any incentive to come up with a workable solution to the nation’s health-care and retirement problems. After all, they only have to serve one term and they are eligible for lifetime federal pensions and health insurance.

I propose that we take away all of their federal health insurance and pension benefits. Make them pay their own premiums and contribute to their own 401(k)s or IRAs.

Then we sit back and watch how quickly they solve the problems the rest of us working people have to deal with.

Robert Gaidzik

Nicholasville

