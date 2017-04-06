High price for nothing

I am writing in regard to the Republican-controlled Congress voting to allow coal mining debris to be dumped in streams and rivers.
Coal mining has been in decline for more than 25 years. Most of Kentucky’s counties have fewer coal jobs since 1988, according to Kentucky Coal Facts, 2014. But Kentucky’s politicians would rather blame former President Barack Obama than the real causes: the price of other energy sources — such as solar, wind and gas — has decreased in the past 20 years.
This bill passed by Congress will do nothing to restore Kentucky’s coal industry. But it will cause more lead, arsenic or fracking wastes to flow in our country’s streams and rivers.
Greg Prout
Franklin Park, Ill
