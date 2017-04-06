GOP plan isn’t Christian

I find it ironic the GOP, or “Christian” party as Republicans like us to believe, tried to pass the most anti-Christian legislation: the Republican health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr championed this bill. Sen. Rand Paul spoke out against it but wants to repeal instead of fix the ACA, and many other state leaders are not standing up for Kentucky’s citizens.
How is it Christian to not take care of the poor, children, disabled, mentally ill and elderly? By 2018, 14 million would be uninsured under the Trump/Ryan bill, and the uninsured numbers grow.
But no worries. The Republicans will cut the federal deficit, which is important but not at the expense of the health of low-income and working families. This would be a massive tax break for the 2 percent. Republicans tout how they are answering a mandate for tax breaks. Mandate from whom? Their wealthy donors?
I’m no Bible expert, but I don’t recall any mention of Jesus hanging with his wealthy donors.
The Republican legislation would be devastating to Kentucky’s families, economy and values of taking care of its citizens. The Republican Party speaks for itself, but Kentuckians have a moral obligation to speak up for our fellow citizens.
Colleen Bellas
Lexington
Comments