Uneducated Kentuckians voting against themselves

The recent Kentucky elections — federal and state — were determined by distraction, blatant lies, lack of interest, lack of information, disappointment and, most important, lack of education.
Our senators, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, hiding in the shadows, had an opportunity to do good and help us by voting no on confirming Betsy DeVos as education secretary. She is clearly not prepared to hold that office.
While only two Republican senators, both women, had the courage to go against their party, our senators were taking care of themselves. The votes on Devos were tied 50-50, and Vice President Mike Pence cast the deciding vote for her.
No wonder we in Kentucky have a lack of education and many voters who voted against their own interest.
As President Donald Trump would say, how sad.
Andrew J. Grimes
Lexington
