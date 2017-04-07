Country already better thanks to Trump

For all the hysterical marchers, protesters and Trump haters, I offer some good advice: Don’t believe everything you read in the mainstream news outlets. Investigate for yourself, even peek at (gasp) Fox News.
After all the vulgar gestures and comments have been made by left-wing marchers, the fires have been doused on California campuses and the facts are presented, you will find a safer nation with more economic opportunity than we’ve had in a long time. People from Muslim nations that hate us will not be targeted, just better screened. Immigration will continue, and persecuted families will find solace here. Just legally and according to the law.
Eight years of President Barack Obama did not make us safer or pull many people out of poverty. It’s time for a change.
J.D. Mackey
Lexington
