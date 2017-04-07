Patriot no-shows not super at all

I was shocked and disappointed when a number of New England Patriots football players said they would not attend this year’s traditional Super Bowl lunch at the White House.
The lunch is not a political rally, but an opportunity to recognize and honor the victors of the Super Bowl, a tradition since 1980.
Perhaps it is time for quarterback Tom Brady to use his hyper-competitiveness, which is respected by his teammates, to explain to those not planning to attend that this is an honor. Perhaps it would be helpful to show the reluctant players the menu.
Douglas Pierson
Danville
