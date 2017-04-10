What Trump has already done

President Donald Trump has been given a chance to lead our country, although by virtue of an election in which he lost the popular vote by 3 million. So, how’s he doing?
He has alienated a majority of our oldest allies around the world with his bluster and egomania, not to mention his total lack of a sense of history and decorum. He has trampled the American ideal as a haven for immigrants and refugees. He is committed to the destruction of the Affordable Care Act, which has provided millions of heretofore uninsured with a path to medical treatment and peace of mind.
He has taken a dangerous first step toward autocracy by labeling our free press enemies of the people. A crippled press is a dictator’s fondest dream.
With few exceptions, he has surrounded himself with wealthy white advisers with bulging pockets who hobnob with the likes of Vladimir Putin. He has tried to muzzle our intelligence agencies to prevent leaks from his administration regarding illegal communications with Putin and company. He has pooh-poohed the obvious dangers of climate change, whipping out orders to build pipelines whose oil will be shipped around the world for his cronies’ profit, not kept here to lower energy costs.
In violation of the law, he is likely garnering more personal wealth from his companies under the shadow leadership of his sons. How many chances are too many?
Kate Dunn
Lexington
Comments