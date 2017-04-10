Trump definitely memorable

If I may use four words from a recent letter’s opening statement: “Do you remember when?”
Do you remember when Donald Trump used the word “bimbo” or the phrase “fat slob?” When he said “Just look at that face” or said women who spend more than two minutes in the john are disgusting/vulgar and need retraining?
Do you remember when he said he prefers the Armed Forces members who come home as winners, not so much POWs, and said he could shoot anybody on 5th Avenue in New York and get away with it?
Don’t insult my intelligence by telling me this is all fake news; and pray tell me this is the mark of a mature man. When I heard all this garbage, he turned me off as to anything else he could say. If I had I had said such things to the letter writer’s face, what would she think of me?
I just read her thoughts.
Ira Fink
Lexington
