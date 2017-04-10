Rand Paul owes John McCain an apology

When Sen. Rand Paul shamefully insulted Sen. John McCain, I sent letter to him. In reply, I got an e-mail of his newsletter. The responsiveness of our junior senator is symptomatic of what is wrong with Washington.
McCain is a highly respected, experienced member of the Senate. He is a hero in the truest sense of the word. He also is very well informed about foreign affairs. Paul is fortunate, indeed, to be able to call McCain his colleague. Calling him unhinged and past his prime speaks volumes — not about him, but about Paul and his judgment and manners.
I am a Democrat. Thus, I am sure that Paul does not care what I think about his performance. However, when the people of Kentucky are embarrassed by his representation in the Senate, it is our right and responsibility to let him know. I did just that. He has embarrassed me as a citizen of Kentucky.
He should not let his fragile, perhaps inflated, ego control his comments. He owes McCain and the people of Kentucky an apology.
Carole Boyd
Lexington
Comments