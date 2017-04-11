Give Trump a chance for what?

There are a few problems with suggesting that we give President Donald Trump a chance.
Why would anyone give a president a chance to spend billions on an unnecessary wall across our border with Mexico to keep people out when more crossed back into Mexico last year than entered our country? So give him a chance to spend money on a wall rather than health care or infrastructure?
We could also give him a chance to create an atmosphere of fear and prejudice by barring entry of people from certain predominantly Muslim countries, under the guise of protection from terrorism, even though they pose no threat to our security.
To even suggest, as some letter writers have, that this man has done more in weeks than President Barack Obama did in eight years is unbelievable. We can all hope that the president and Congress will begin to make positive decisions.
But in the meantime, instead of giving the president a chance, many will be watching to ensure he does not change our country into one that does not reflect the freedoms and care for others that we should all cherish.
William Farnau
Lexington
