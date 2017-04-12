Speak out against hate

You have heard it said that the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good people do nothing. It is in this spirit that the members of the Christian-Muslim Dialogue in Lexington stand in solidarity with our Muslim neighbors, not only in Lexington but anywhere they are confronted with bomb threats and other acts of violence motivated by hatred.
It is for the same reason that we stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors. The centers of worship for our Jewish and Muslim neighbors in Lexington have received threats, including most recently a bomb threat against Masjid Bilal. History has shown repeatedly that none of us have the luxury of assuming that it will not happen here.
Human lives are at risk; men, women, and children are vulnerable to acts of violence and harmful discrimination. We cannot do nothing. We urge others in our community to join us in speaking out against acts of hatred and violence.
Carol Ruthven and Ollie Rashid
The Christian-Muslim Dialogue of Lexington
