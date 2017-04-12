Letters to the Editor

April 12, 2017 8:06 PM

Religious brainwashing in Ky.

Kentucky’s recently passed religious freedom law is the primary reason this state is not the place to achieve life, liberty and and the pursuit of happiness.

Sadly, Sen. Albert Robinson and his fellow legislators have no love for the state or nation as they pursue legislation that keeps Kentuckians brainwashed with religion. Yes, the First Amendment guarantees people the right to a master and to pay 10 percent of their income so an individual or individuals can stand before them and lie.

Billy Ray Wilson

London

