April 12, 2017 8:08 PM

Stop animal abuse

I agree with the writer of the March 15 letter regarding sexual abuse of animals. He says we have to wonder about hunters, farmers and Kentucky Farm Bureau members who oppose anti-abuse laws. I do not understand how protecting animals hurts hunters or anyone else.

I have agonized over the matter so much that I had a nightmare about it.

In the dream, I was on the ground on my back being held down by a large wooden bar across my chest. Two stern-faced, burly men, dressed as hunters, were applying pressure to the bar, holding me down. I was trying to get away, but one of the men said to me, “We belong together.” I said, “I’m calling 911,” and the two men walked away.

I see two possible explanations for the dream. First, the hunters are trying to silence people who speak out against animal abuse. Second, the dream signifies the reality that the legislature, which will not even consider legislation to prevent sexual abuse of animals, “belongs together” with the hunters.

It is time for legislators and hunters to part ways. It’s time to repent and help protect animals rather than allow abuse to continue.

Gerry Burchett

Grayson

