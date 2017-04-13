GOP plans backfiring

Which imploded first: President Donald Trump or the trillion-dollar tax cut for the rich stolen from the poor? The GOP tax overhaul is now DOA because it was going to billionaires to bring back their corporate-tax-free money with pennies on the dollar for infrastructure.
Even that had a catch: private/public partnerships for toll roads, bridges, and water and sewer plants, with the public reimbursing our private partners for daily needs.
Sen. Mitch “Root and Branch” McConnell called the Affordable Care Act a failure, but couldn’t dig up one decent proposal in seven years. He planned to rip health care from many citizens instead. McConnell tells us we are the richest nation in the world. What he doesn’t tell us is that Republicans have no intention of giving any of that wealth to us.
We wanted universal health coverage, now we want something better. We want the coverage that McConnell and the rest in Congress receive from us.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
Comments