April 13, 2017 7:00 PM

Praise for Trump missing

I start my day with a cup of coffee as I review the daily litany of negative news stories about President Donald Trump. Perhaps, someday, the editors at the Herald-Leader will find something positive to publish, such as the thousands of new jobs created by this president or the highest consumer confidence rating in 16 years.

Then, I turn to the letters section. Since Trump won 62.5 percent of Kentucky’s vote, carrying 118 of the 120 counties, I thought perhaps he would get positive recognition there. Much to my disappointment, most of what I read is laced with outright hatred and disdain.

Be that as it may, I start every morning thanking the good Lord that the lying, conniving, influence-peddling Hillary Clinton and her lecherous hubby are not waking up in the White House.

Ray Depa Sr.

Lexington

