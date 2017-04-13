Amateur hour in D.C.

It seems the U.S. government’s executive branch has dragged the legislative branch into its amateur hour. It is apparent our senior senator lacks either the ability or the interest to use his position to bring his experience or presumed influence to a chaotic situation. His cloak of invisibility and back-room maneuvering are becoming less effective; it is time to step up.
I suspect there is merit in trying, but it is actual accomplishments that matter. I do not expect to agree with everything that is done, and I understand the governmental system and processes are not always easily navigated, but are designed to ensure actions are given full attention and consideration before adoption and implementation.
It is evident that an abundance of experience, expertise and intelligence that our representatives claim to have to fulfill their responsibilities does not offset their lack of civility and interpersonal skills.
The conventional thinking that people dislike Congress but like their own representatives needs to be rethought. Our representatives are part of the problem. We will certainty have disagreements, but the seriousness of today’s issues will not be addressed in any meaningful or effective manner by the continued childish and churlish nature of our representation.
Charles Myers
Lexington
