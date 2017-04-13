Way forward for coal

I have said for a long time that it may be possible to show carbon dioxide is needed in our atmosphere. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has quoted the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as saying that carbon dioxide and methane support the ozone layer.
At the same time, it may be possible to make coal-fired power plants more efficient. If so, there could be a few more power plants in Kentucky because energy can be exported to other states. But I keep hearing that everybody is content with the way things are.
James A. Lindgaard
Lexington
