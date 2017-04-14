Reduce density of Ball plan

On April 18, the city council will hear and vote on the proposed development plan submitted by Ball Homes for the Squires Road Peninsula.
As a longtime resident of the neighborhood next door to this development, I oppose this plan.
Ball Homes’ proposal to build a 900-student middle school, 162 single-family homes, 31 townhomes, and 308 apartments does not comply in many respects with Lexington’s Comprehensive Plan and other guiding documents.
While the plan does agree with the goals of infill and providing mixed-use housing, it still falls short.
It proposes building at a higher density rate than surrounding neighborhoods, ignores the Greenway Master Plan and the Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan, and lacks a shoreline buffer for protection of the reservoir.
Additionally, the land is a peninsula and only has two roads in and out, and will not support the traffic.
Our neighborhood association attorney, Nathan Billings, proposes three zoning restrictions: reducing density to 328 units, providing for a larger buffer between back yards and Lake Ellerslie’s shore, and providing for a multi-use trail between the water’s edge and back yards.
The plan as proposed merits denying or, at the least, adding conditions to its approval.
Addison Hosea
Lexington
